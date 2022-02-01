See All Family Doctors in San Antonio, TX
Ralica Houston, PA-C

Family Medicine
Ralica Houston, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Lukes Baptist Hospital.

Ralica Houston works at MedFirst Primary Care Westover Hills in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MedFirst Primary Care Westover Hills
    3903 Wiseman Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78251 (210) 681-0126

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Lukes Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Allergic Disorders
Allergies
Acne
Allergic Disorders
Allergies

Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 01, 2022
    I have gone to Ms. Houston for a couple of years now and I get the same service with every personal or Tele-med visit. The woman is very detailed and I feel so lucky to have found her.
    Beverly — Feb 01, 2022
    About Ralica Houston, PA-C

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • 1699214577
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • American University In Bulgaria
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ralica Houston, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ralica Houston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ralica Houston has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Ralica Houston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ralica Houston works at MedFirst Primary Care Westover Hills in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Ralica Houston’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Ralica Houston. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ralica Houston.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ralica Houston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ralica Houston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

