Overview

Ralica Houston, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Lukes Baptist Hospital.



Ralica Houston works at MedFirst Primary Care Westover Hills in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.