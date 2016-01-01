Raleigh Kincaid has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Raleigh Kincaid, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Raleigh Kincaid, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Lexington, KY.
Raleigh Kincaid works at
Locations
Family Practice Associates of Lexington Psc1775 Alysheba Way Ste 201, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 278-5007
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Raleigh Kincaid, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1801947205
Raleigh Kincaid accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
5 patients have reviewed Raleigh Kincaid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Raleigh Kincaid.
