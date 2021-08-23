See All Counselors in Hilliard, OH
Raksha Parekh, LPCC

Counseling
4.5 (15)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Raksha Parekh, LPCC is a Counselor in Hilliard, OH. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    3970 Brown Park Dr Ste A, Hilliard, OH 43026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 534-0013
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 23, 2021
    I have been seeing Raksha for several years for treatment of depression. Raksha has helped me develop a level of insight into a myriad of personal issues for which I am eternally grateful. Raksha will always be honest with you about your behavior & your issues. If you are looking for a therapist to tell you what you want to hear. To make excuses. To blame others. To not push you to see things that you may not want to see, then Raksha is NOT the right therapist for you! However, if you want to develop insight into who you are, what motivates you, & how to live your best life, then Raksha IS the correct therapist for you! I look forward to continuing our sessions and continuing to make my mental health a priority.
    — Aug 23, 2021
    Photo: Raksha Parekh, LPCC
    About Raksha Parekh, LPCC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1508913633
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Raksha Parekh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Raksha Parekh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Raksha Parekh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Raksha Parekh.

