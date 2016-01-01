See All Physicians Assistants in Huntersville, NC
Rakesh Patel, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
Rakesh Patel, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Huntersville, NC. 

Rakesh Patel works at Novant Health Spine & Headache Rehabilitation - Lake Norman in Huntersville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Spine & Headache Rehabilitation - Lake Norman
    10305 Hamptons Park Dr Ste 101, Huntersville, NC 28078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (980) 369-3622
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Rakesh Patel, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1821574468
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rakesh Patel, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rakesh Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Rakesh Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rakesh Patel works at Novant Health Spine & Headache Rehabilitation - Lake Norman in Huntersville, NC. View the full address on Rakesh Patel’s profile.

    Rakesh Patel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rakesh Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rakesh Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rakesh Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
