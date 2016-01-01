Rajvir Kaur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rajvir Kaur, PA
Overview
Rajvir Kaur, PA is a Physician Assistant in Fresno, CA.
Rajvir Kaur works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Community Pulmonary Associates Inc.1243 E Spruce Ave Ste 104, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 326-7659Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rajvir Kaur?
About Rajvir Kaur, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1437742749
Frequently Asked Questions
Rajvir Kaur works at
Rajvir Kaur has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rajvir Kaur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rajvir Kaur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rajvir Kaur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.