Raisa Rojas, NP

Internal Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Raisa Rojas, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing.

Raisa Rojas works at Oak Street Health Parkside in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Parkside
    5050 Parkside Ave # 2, Philadelphia, PA 19131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 602-7492
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Raisa Rojas, NP

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1205307428
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing
