Overview

Dr. Raisa Novofastovsky, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Novofastovsky works at Raisa Novofastovsky DPM in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.