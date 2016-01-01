Dr. Raila Horne, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raila Horne, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Raila Horne, PSY.D is a Neuropsychologist in Palm Desert, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 74000 Country Club Dr Ste C1, Palm Desert, CA 92260 Directions
- 2 1061 N Palm Canyon Dr # 103-121, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 831-2137
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Raila Horne, PSY.D
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1942248687
