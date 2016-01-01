Rahila Bashir, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rahila Bashir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Rahila Bashir, LMHC is a Counselor in Palm Bay, FL.
Rahila Bashir works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
New Way Counseling Services, Inc.4670 Lipscomb St NE Ste 2, Palm Bay, FL 32905 Directions (321) 312-1666Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Magellan Health Services
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Rahila Bashir, LMHC
- Counseling
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1366483067
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Rahila Bashir accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rahila Bashir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rahila Bashir works at
Rahila Bashir speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
Rahila Bashir has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rahila Bashir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rahila Bashir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rahila Bashir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.