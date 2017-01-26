See All Physicians Assistants in Plano, TX
Rafael Pomales Jr, PA Icon-share Share Profile

Rafael Pomales Jr, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (6)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Rafael Pomales Jr, PA is a Physician Assistant in Plano, TX. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Brenda Johnson, PA
Brenda Johnson, PA
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    1120 E Parker Rd, Plano, TX 75074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 298-1216
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Rafael Pomales Jr?

    Jan 26, 2017
    rafael Pomales is a great medical provider. He cares for his patients and takes his time listening to me. I have several illnesses and he has a great memory always remembering my last visit and keeping up with the next step of my health. Thank you.
    Irene in Plano, TX — Jan 26, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Rafael Pomales Jr, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Rafael Pomales Jr, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Rafael Pomales Jr to family and friends

    Rafael Pomales Jr' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Rafael Pomales Jr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Rafael Pomales Jr, PA.

    About Rafael Pomales Jr, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770507493
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rafael Pomales Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Rafael Pomales Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Rafael Pomales Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rafael Pomales Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rafael Pomales Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rafael Pomales Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Rafael Pomales Jr, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.