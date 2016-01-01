See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Morgan Hill, CA
Rafael Padilla, PSY

Marriage & Family Therapy
2 (25)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Rafael Padilla, PSY is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Morgan Hill, CA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    18181 Butterfield Blvd Ste 105, Morgan Hill, CA 95037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 710-5484
  2. 2
    1625 The Alameda Ste 305, San Jose, CA 95126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 295-5050
  3. 3
    2136 The Alameda Ste A, San Jose, CA 95126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Health Net

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Rafael Padilla, PSY

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • English, Spanish
    • 1679891725
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rafael Padilla, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rafael Padilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Rafael Padilla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Rafael Padilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    25 patients have reviewed Rafael Padilla. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rafael Padilla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rafael Padilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rafael Padilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

