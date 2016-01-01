Rafael Padilla, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rafael Padilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rafael Padilla, PSY
Overview
Rafael Padilla, PSY is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Morgan Hill, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 18181 Butterfield Blvd Ste 105, Morgan Hill, CA 95037 Directions (408) 710-5484
- 2 1625 The Alameda Ste 305, San Jose, CA 95126 Directions (408) 295-5050
- 3 2136 The Alameda Ste A, San Jose, CA 95126 Directions
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
About Rafael Padilla, PSY
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Spanish
- 1679891725
