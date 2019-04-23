Dr. Rafael Otero, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Otero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafael Otero, PHD
Overview
Dr. Rafael Otero, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Texarkana, TX.
Dr. Otero works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rafael F Otero Phd Inc.5425 Plaza Dr, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 838-3711
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Otero?
Our family dr referred us to Dr. Otero and his team for behavioral testing when we asked about our child's potential for being on the spectrum. In total, we had 3 appts to his office. On the first visit, we met with him to discuss our concerns and needs. Then we had an appt for evaluation/testing. The final appt was to receive a diagnosis/learn about what those tests revealed. We found the Dr and his team to be respectful, patient, knowledgeable, and caring. We recommend him to others like us.
About Dr. Rafael Otero, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1497784748
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Otero has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Otero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Otero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Otero works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Otero. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Otero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Otero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Otero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.