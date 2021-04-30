Dr. Rafael Mastov, DPT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mastov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafael Mastov, DPT
Overview
Dr. Rafael Mastov, DPT is an Orthopedic Physical Therapist in Boca Raton, FL. They completed their residency with Elmhurst Hospital Center
Dr. Mastov works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Christine A. Schleter100 Plaza Real S Ste C, Boca Raton, FL 33432 Directions (954) 234-4420Tuesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown
- Elmhurst Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mastov?
The best doctor i have met!!!! he cares about my health.. I recommend everyone who has pain to go to his office..,
About Dr. Rafael Mastov, DPT
- Orthopedic Physical Therapy
- English, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish
- 1225177611
Education & Certifications
- Elmhurst Hospital Center
- Elmhurst Hospital Center
- College of staten Island
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mastov has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mastov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mastov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mastov works at
Dr. Mastov speaks Hebrew, Russian and Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Mastov. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mastov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mastov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mastov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.