Rafael Camarena, NP
Overview
Rafael Camarena, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from San Jose State University and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center, Saint Agnes Medical Center and University Medical Center.
Rafael Camarena works at
Locations
Saint Agnes Urgent Care Center- Main1245 E HERNDON AVE, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 445-2273Monday10:00am - 8:00pmTuesday10:00am - 8:00pmWednesday10:00am - 8:00pmThursday10:00am - 8:00pmFriday10:00am - 8:00pmSaturday10:00am - 8:00pmSunday10:00am - 8:00pm
United Health Center- Sanger office2502 Jensen Ave, Sanger, CA 93657 Directions (559) 875-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
A atendido mi salud con seriedad y profesionalismo una persona atenta y amigable.
About Rafael Camarena, NP
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- fresno California
- San Jose State University
