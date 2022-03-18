See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Fresno, CA
Rafael Camarena, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Rafael Camarena, NP

Internal Medicine
3 (9)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Rafael Camarena, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from San Jose State University and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center, Saint Agnes Medical Center and University Medical Center.

Rafael Camarena works at Saint Agnes Care in Fresno, CA with other offices in Sanger, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Roger Gong, MD
Dr. Roger Gong, MD
8 (22)
View Profile
Dr. Vivek Mittal, MD
Dr. Vivek Mittal, MD
8 (7)
View Profile
Dr. Akshatha Gowda, MD
Dr. Akshatha Gowda, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Agnes Urgent Care Center- Main
    1245 E HERNDON AVE, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 445-2273
    Monday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
  2. 2
    United Health Center- Sanger office
    2502 Jensen Ave, Sanger, CA 93657 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 875-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Regional Medical Center
  • Saint Agnes Medical Center
  • University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Arthritis
Asthma
Acne
Arthritis
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood Pressure Management Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Primary Care for Adults Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Rafael Camarena?

    Mar 18, 2022
    A atendido mi salud con seriedad y profesionalismo una persona atenta y amigable.
    Alma P — Mar 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Rafael Camarena, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Rafael Camarena, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Rafael Camarena to family and friends

    Rafael Camarena's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Rafael Camarena

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Rafael Camarena, NP.

    About Rafael Camarena, NP

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992786792
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • fresno California
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • San Jose State University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rafael Camarena, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rafael Camarena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Rafael Camarena has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Rafael Camarena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Rafael Camarena. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rafael Camarena.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rafael Camarena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rafael Camarena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Rafael Camarena, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.