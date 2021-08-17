See All Physicians Assistants in New York, NY
Rafael Bueno

Physician Assistant (PA)
3 (2)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Rafael Bueno is a Physician Assistant in New York, NY. 

Rafael Bueno works at DDC Clinic in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    DDC Clinic
    1249 5th Ave, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 360-3903

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)

About Rafael Bueno

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1528114790
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Rafael Bueno has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Rafael Bueno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Rafael Bueno. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rafael Bueno.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rafael Bueno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rafael Bueno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

