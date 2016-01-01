See All Physicians Assistants in Sarasota, FL
Raette Hall, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3 (2)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Raette Hall, PA is a Physician Assistant in Sarasota, FL. 

Raette Hall works at Sarasota Medical Center in Sarasota, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Good Business LLC
    2830 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 927-1234
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cervical Sprain
Extremity Injuries
Knee Injuries
Cervical Sprain
Extremity Injuries
Knee Injuries

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cervical Sprain Chevron Icon
Extremity Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Pain in Extremities Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disorders Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Raette Hall, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912191016
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Raette Hall has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Raette Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Raette Hall works at Sarasota Medical Center in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Raette Hall’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Raette Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Raette Hall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Raette Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Raette Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

