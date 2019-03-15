See All Psychologists in Deland, FL
Raena Baptiste-Boles, MS Icon-share Share Profile

Raena Baptiste-Boles, MS

Psychology
4.5 (10)
Overview

Raena Baptiste-Boles, MS is a Psychologist in Deland, FL. 

Raena Baptiste-Boles works at Mariner Health Care of Deland in Deland, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mariner Health Care of Deland
    1200 N Stone St, Deland, FL 32720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 936-5250
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Mar 15, 2019
    Well spoken and made me feel very welcome comfortable. 5 stars isnt enough for this outstanding woman
    — Mar 15, 2019
    Photo: Raena Baptiste-Boles, MS
    About Raena Baptiste-Boles, MS

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902057409
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Raena Baptiste-Boles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Raena Baptiste-Boles works at Mariner Health Care of Deland in Deland, FL. View the full address on Raena Baptiste-Boles’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Raena Baptiste-Boles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Raena Baptiste-Boles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Raena Baptiste-Boles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Raena Baptiste-Boles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

