Raejean Lipscomb, LPC

Individual Counseling
2
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Raejean Lipscomb, LPC is an Individual Counselor in Spartanburg, SC. 

Raejean Lipscomb works at Living Stones Family Services LLC in Spartanburg, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Legacy Transport Services
    101 N Pine St Ste 303, Spartanburg, SC 29302 (864) 586-5353

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Behavior Modification
Behavioral Disorders
Bipolar Disorder
Counseling for Gay and-or Lesbian Individuals
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Family Counseling
Family Psychotherapy
Individual Therapy
Marital and Family Psychotherapy
Relationship Issues
Stress
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • Cigna
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 02, 2021
    My 14, Daughter just started seeing her. In just a short period of time, she has made tremendous progress. Ms. Lipsomb has a very special way of working with teens.
    L. Lowery — Aug 02, 2021
    About Raejean Lipscomb, LPC

    Specialties
    • Individual Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194778696
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Raejean Lipscomb has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Raejean Lipscomb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Raejean Lipscomb works at Living Stones Family Services LLC in Spartanburg, SC. View the full address on Raejean Lipscomb’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Raejean Lipscomb. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Raejean Lipscomb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Raejean Lipscomb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Raejean Lipscomb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

