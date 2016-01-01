Dr. Sedgwick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rae Sedgwick, PHD
Overview
Dr. Rae Sedgwick, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Bonner Springs, KS.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 311 Allcutt Ave, Bonner Springs, KS 66012 Directions (913) 441-3800
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rae Sedgwick, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1306824818
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sedgwick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sedgwick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sedgwick has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sedgwick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sedgwick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sedgwick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.