Radu Ivan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Radu Ivan, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Radu Ivan, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bellingham, WA.
Radu Ivan works at
Locations
Madrona Medical Groupps4545 Cordata Pkwy, Bellingham, WA 98226 Directions (360) 738-2200
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Remarkable. Smarter than any MD I ever had. More intelligent, more thoughtful, caring, effective. I'm not surprised he currently can't accept more patients. The word is out!
About Radu Ivan, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1093056046
Frequently Asked Questions
Radu Ivan accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Radu Ivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Radu Ivan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Radu Ivan.
