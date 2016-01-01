Dr. Bhatia accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Radha Bhatia, PHD
Overview
Dr. Radha Bhatia, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Cedar Grove, NJ.
Dr. Bhatia works at
Locations
Value Life Psychological Services LLC908 Pompton Ave Ste B2, Cedar Grove, NJ 07009 Directions (973) 239-0024
Arbor Glen Center25 E Lindsley Rd, Cedar Grove, NJ 07009 Directions (973) 239-0024
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Radha Bhatia, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1215969324
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhatia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
