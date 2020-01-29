See All Physicians Assistants in Katy, TX
Radha Bernander Icon-share Share Profile

Radha Bernander

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Radha Bernander is a Physician Assistant in Katy, TX. 

Radha Bernander works at Behavioral Health Center Katy in Katy, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Endocrine and Psychiatry Center (epc)
    21308 Provincial Blvd, Katy, TX 77450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 206-8201
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Radha Bernander?

    Jan 29, 2020
    Two years after my total thyroidectomy and, seeing many doctors, I was blessed to find PA BRANDER, I HAVE BEEN SO HAPPY with her approach and changing medication, to find a perfect one for me. I am so grateful and highly recommend her. Thank you PA Bernander.
    MELINEH PATATANIAN in KATY , TX — Jan 29, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Radha Bernander
    How would you rate your experience with Radha Bernander?
    • Likelihood of recommending Radha Bernander to family and friends

    Radha Bernander's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Radha Bernander

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Radha Bernander.

    About Radha Bernander

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396273595
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Radha Bernander is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Radha Bernander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Radha Bernander has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Radha Bernander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Radha Bernander works at Behavioral Health Center Katy in Katy, TX. View the full address on Radha Bernander’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Radha Bernander. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Radha Bernander.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Radha Bernander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Radha Bernander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Radha Bernander?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.