Radha Bernander
Offers telehealth
Overview
Radha Bernander is a Physician Assistant in Katy, TX.
Radha Bernander works at
Locations
Endocrine and Psychiatry Center (epc)21308 Provincial Blvd, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (281) 206-8201
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Two years after my total thyroidectomy and, seeing many doctors, I was blessed to find PA BRANDER, I HAVE BEEN SO HAPPY with her approach and changing medication, to find a perfect one for me. I am so grateful and highly recommend her. Thank you PA Bernander.
About Radha Bernander
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1396273595
Frequently Asked Questions
Radha Bernander has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Radha Bernander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Radha Bernander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Radha Bernander works at
4 patients have reviewed Radha Bernander. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Radha Bernander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Radha Bernander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Radha Bernander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.