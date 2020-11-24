Dr. Racine Henry, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Racine Henry, PHD
Dr. Racine Henry, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Staten Island, NY.
Mindful Therapy Solutions, LCSW, PLLC1749 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 764-8278
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
One of the best therapist I’ve ever had. Easy to talk too.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1801285341
Dr. Henry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henry accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Henry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henry.
