Rachia Wellner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Rachia Wellner, MFT
Overview
Rachia Wellner, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Lewisville, TX.
Rachia Wellner works at
Locations
Teladoc PA1945 Lakepointe Dr, Lewisville, TX 75057 Directions (888) 402-6916
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Rachia has helped me reframe my struggles and helped me deal with them by looking at the issues logically. She has helped me create a game plan moving forward that has been invaluable for me. Her ability to listen and kindly guide me into my next steps has given me the tools I needed. I appreciate her professionalism and wisdom. I highly recommend Rachia if you are struggling.
About Rachia Wellner, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Rachia Wellner accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rachia Wellner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Rachia Wellner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rachia Wellner.
