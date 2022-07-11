Rachelle Jones has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Rachelle Jones, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Rachelle Jones, FNP-C is a Women's Health Medicine Specialist in Rexburg, ID.
Rachelle Jones works at
Locations
Vista Healthcare570 Trejo St, Rexburg, ID 83440 Directions (208) 881-0902
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She worked with me on what I was feeling, and what I have tried in the past, and explained the course of action for what she wanted to try and why. I love that in a health care professional.
About Rachelle Jones, FNP-C
- Women's Health Medicine
- English
- 1982830345

