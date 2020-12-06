Rachel York, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rachel York is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rachel York, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Rachel York, CNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Toledo, OH.
Rachel York works at
Locations
Toledo Office2150 W Central Ave, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 291-8701
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Paramount
Ratings & Reviews
Better than a physician very caring takes time to listen
About Rachel York, CNP
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1194203539
Education & Certifications
- Ohio University
Frequently Asked Questions
Rachel York has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Rachel York accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rachel York has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Rachel York. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel York.
