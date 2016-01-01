Rachel Wu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Rachel Wu, NP
Offers telehealth
Rachel Wu, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Springfield, MA.
Rachel Wu works at
Locations
Caring Health Center Pharmacy1049 Main St, Springfield, MA 01103 Directions (413) 739-1100
- Cigna
- Tufts Health Plan
About Rachel Wu, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1467705558
Rachel Wu accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rachel Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rachel Wu works at
Rachel Wu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel Wu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachel Wu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachel Wu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.