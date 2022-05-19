Rachel Tennis, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rachel Tennis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rachel Tennis, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Rachel Tennis, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV.
Locations
Smart Medical Care8970 W Tropicana Ave Ste 2, Las Vegas, NV 89147 Directions (702) 473-5333Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
Went in with various concerns about medication and continued health issues. She listened attentively, made notes, recapped my concerns and also told me what she was going to focus on first, why she wanted to start there, and made of a point of getting my consent. Overall, wonderful experience. Reading past negative reviews, I question if poor interactions had more to do with the rules of the practice she was at during that timeframe.
About Rachel Tennis, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1023519980
Frequently Asked Questions
8 patients have reviewed Rachel Tennis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel Tennis.
