Rachel Tennis, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Rachel Tennis, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV. 

Rachel Tennis works at Smart Medical Care, Las Vegas, NV in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Smart Medical Care
    8970 W Tropicana Ave Ste 2, Las Vegas, NV 89147 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 473-5333
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)

About Rachel Tennis, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1023519980
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Rachel Tennis, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rachel Tennis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Rachel Tennis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Rachel Tennis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Rachel Tennis works at Smart Medical Care, Las Vegas, NV in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Rachel Tennis’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Rachel Tennis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel Tennis.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachel Tennis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachel Tennis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

