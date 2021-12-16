See All Physicians Assistants in Henderson, NV
Rachel Smith, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
Overview

Rachel Smith, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Henderson, NV. 

Rachel Smith works at Family Doctors Medical Center in Henderson, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Family Doctors of Green Valley-n Pecos Rd
    291 N Pecos Rd, Henderson, NV 89074 (702) 616-9471
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Based on 4 ratings

    Dec 16, 2021
    Rachel Smith is a highly intelligent woman who cares deeply about the health of her patients. She is exceptional because she follows current research, stays updated on new medications, and keenly explores the viability of new treatment approaches. More importantly, she spends enough time with her patients to develop a complete assessment of even the smallest factors that might be affecting patient health or impeding successful treatment. I feel fortunate to have her looking after me, as I tend to neglect my health in favor of more interesting pursuits. You will not find a more caring or more competent health care professional in Las Vegas.
    Bill Dempsey — Dec 16, 2021
    About Rachel Smith, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336663970
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rachel Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rachel Smith works at Family Doctors Medical Center in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Rachel Smith’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Rachel Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachel Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachel Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

