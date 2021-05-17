See All Nurse Practitioners in Flint, MI
Rachel Smith, FNP-BC Icon-share Share Profile

Rachel Smith, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Rachel Smith, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Flint, MI. 

Rachel Smith works at Michigan Health Specialists in Flint, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Marcella McCauley, NP
Marcella McCauley, NP
0 (0)
View Profile
Jammie Pierson, NP
Jammie Pierson, NP
10 (1)
View Profile
James M Hogle, NP
James M Hogle, NP
8 (7)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Health Specialist
    2700 Robert T Longway Blvd Ste B, Flint, MI 48503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 235-2004

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Rachel Smith?

May 17, 2021
She found out what was wrong with me gave me medicine to help me I feel so much better.
Colleen M Guyer — May 17, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Rachel Smith, FNP-BC
How would you rate your experience with Rachel Smith, FNP-BC?
  • Likelihood of recommending Rachel Smith to family and friends

Rachel Smith's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Rachel Smith

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Rachel Smith, FNP-BC.

About Rachel Smith, FNP-BC

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1114496445
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Rachel Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Rachel Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Rachel Smith works at Michigan Health Specialists in Flint, MI. View the full address on Rachel Smith’s profile.

Rachel Smith has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel Smith.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachel Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachel Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Rachel Smith, FNP-BC?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.