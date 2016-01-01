See All Alternative Care in Duluth, MN
Rachel Scharfenberg, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Rachel Scharfenberg, APRN

Integrative Medicine
2.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Rachel Scharfenberg, APRN is an Integrative Medicine Specialist in Duluth, MN. 

Rachel Scharfenberg works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building
    420 E 1st St, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Rachel Scharfenberg, APRN

    Specialties
    • Integrative Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1629303912
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
    • Essentia Health-Duluth

