See All Nurse Practitioners in Indianapolis, IN
Rachael Sanchez, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Rachael Sanchez, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Rachael Sanchez, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Indianapolis, IN. 

Rachael Sanchez works at MEDICAL CHECK URGENT CARE in Indianapolis, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Carla Fortner, NP
Carla Fortner, NP
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Medcheck Castleton
    8177 Clearvista Pkwy, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 621-7801
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Rachael Sanchez?

    Mar 28, 2022
    I was totally impressed by Nurse Practitioner Rachel Sanchez. she is amazingly competent and she gets it.
    — Mar 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Rachael Sanchez, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Rachael Sanchez, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Rachael Sanchez to family and friends

    Rachael Sanchez's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Rachael Sanchez

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Rachael Sanchez, NP.

    About Rachael Sanchez, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063813996
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rachael Sanchez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Rachael Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rachael Sanchez works at MEDICAL CHECK URGENT CARE in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Rachael Sanchez’s profile.

    Rachael Sanchez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rachael Sanchez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachael Sanchez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachael Sanchez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Rachael Sanchez, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.