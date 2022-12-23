Rachel Rubin, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rachel Rubin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rachel Rubin, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Rachel Rubin, PA is a Physician Assistant in Garden City, NY.
Rachel Rubin works at
Locations
1
Long Island Plastic Surgical Group999 Franklin Ave, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 200-4517
2
New York Plastic Surgical Group1111 Park Ave # 1G, New York, NY 10128 Directions
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Rachel explained and communicated clearly exactly what she thought would be recommended for the outcome I wanted. She is not pushy or imposing any pressure to add additional procedures. She's very likable as well.
About Rachel Rubin, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1366991754
Education & Certifications
- Binghamton University
Frequently Asked Questions
Rachel Rubin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Rachel Rubin accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rachel Rubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rachel Rubin works at
154 patients have reviewed Rachel Rubin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel Rubin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachel Rubin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachel Rubin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.