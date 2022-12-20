See All Nurse Practitioners in Venice, FL
Overview

Rachel Passarella, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Venice, FL. 

Rachel Passarella works at Johnson Medical Center in Venice, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Johnson Medical Center of Benice Pllc
    401 Johnson Ln Ste 101, Venice, FL 34285 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 484-5333

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 20, 2022
She was very thorough and really took the time to understand all of my health issues. You can tell she cares about helping other.
Sarah Jacobs — Dec 20, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Rachel Passarella, CNP
About Rachel Passarella, CNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1508247917
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Rachel Passarella has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Rachel Passarella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Rachel Passarella works at Johnson Medical Center in Venice, FL. View the full address on Rachel Passarella’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Rachel Passarella. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel Passarella.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachel Passarella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachel Passarella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

