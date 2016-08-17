See All Nurse Practitioners in Albuquerque, NM
Rachel Murphy, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM. 

Rachel Murphy works at First Nations Community Healthsource in Albuquerque, NM. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    First Nations Community Healthsource
    5608 Zuni Rd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 262-2481
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Aug 17, 2016
    I will definitely recommend Rachel to all my friends. She was very attentive, easy to talk to, and knowledgeable. I was a new patient and she probably spent an hour with me.
    Aug 17, 2016
    About Rachel Murphy, CNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1518316413
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rachel Murphy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Rachel Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rachel Murphy works at First Nations Community Healthsource in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Rachel Murphy’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Rachel Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel Murphy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachel Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachel Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

