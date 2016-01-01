Rachel Mendoza, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rachel Mendoza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rachel Mendoza, PA
Overview
Rachel Mendoza, PA is a Physician Assistant in Lompoc, CA.
Rachel Mendoza works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Urgent Care - Lompoc217 W Central Ave Ste G, Lompoc, CA 93436 Directions (805) 741-5999Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Sansum Clinic, Internal Medicine317 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 898-3104
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rachel Mendoza?
About Rachel Mendoza, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- Female
- 1316196322
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Rachel Mendoza accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rachel Mendoza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rachel Mendoza works at
Rachel Mendoza has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel Mendoza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachel Mendoza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachel Mendoza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.