Rachel Lustgarten accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rachel Lustgarten, RD
Overview
Rachel Lustgarten, RD is a Dietitian in New York, NY.
Rachel Lustgarten works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Weill Medical College of Cornell1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 Directions (646) 962-2111Thursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rachel Lustgarten?
About Rachel Lustgarten, RD
- Dietetics
- English
- 1538312707
Frequently Asked Questions
Rachel Lustgarten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rachel Lustgarten works at
Rachel Lustgarten has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel Lustgarten.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachel Lustgarten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachel Lustgarten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.