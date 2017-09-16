See All Physicians Assistants in Las Vegas, NV
Rachel Lunini, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Rachel Lunini, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV. 

Rachel Lunini works at Apex Medical Center in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Apex Medical Center
    1701 Wellness Way Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 310-9110
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 16, 2017
    Rachel does an amazing job at taking care of me. She is so nice and she's actually a great comedian. She has such great qualities for this kind of job as a provider and I always look forward to coming to see her. Her and her staff are absolutely friendly and welcoming.
    Sally in Las Vegas, NV — Sep 16, 2017
    About Rachel Lunini, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497091870
