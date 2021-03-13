See All Nurse Practitioners in Staten Island, NY
Rachel Lucente Icon-share Share Profile

Rachel Lucente

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Rachel Lucente is a Nurse Practitioner in Staten Island, NY. 

Rachel Lucente works at NYU Langone Weight Management Program in Staten Island, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Danielle Sheehan
Danielle Sheehan
0 (0)
View Profile
Daniel Boadu, NPP
Daniel Boadu, NPP
0 (0)
View Profile
Vitaliy Gavrylyuk, NP
Vitaliy Gavrylyuk, NP
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr Frank Scafuri III
    682 Forest Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 370-3730
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Rachel Lucente?

    Mar 13, 2021
    Very patient oriented and professional. Has excellent medical manners and thoroughly review case before examining me.
    Neil Spandorf — Mar 13, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Rachel Lucente
    How would you rate your experience with Rachel Lucente?
    • Likelihood of recommending Rachel Lucente to family and friends

    Rachel Lucente's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Rachel Lucente

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Rachel Lucente.

    About Rachel Lucente

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346706801
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rachel Lucente has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Rachel Lucente has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rachel Lucente works at NYU Langone Weight Management Program in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Rachel Lucente’s profile.

    Rachel Lucente has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel Lucente.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachel Lucente, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachel Lucente appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Rachel Lucente?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.