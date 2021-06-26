See All Nurse Practitioners in Canton, OH
Rachel Singer, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (4)
Overview

Rachel Singer, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Canton, OH. 

Rachel Singer works at Lifecare Family Hlth & Dntl Ctr in Canton, OH.

Locations

    Canton Community Clinic
    2725 Lincoln St E, Canton, OH 44707 (330) 454-2000
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Jun 26, 2021
    I miss Rachel, AxessPointe in Akron, Ohio just hasn't been the same since she left. The quality of care for the patience has went down hill so much that I hate going to the doctor's office anymore. Rachel's replacement had the nurse to message me and to contact the original perscriber to get refills for a medication that I'm going to be on for the rest of my life. When the said doctor took over the patience of Rachel's.
    Wayne Greathouse — Jun 26, 2021
    About Rachel Singer, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093073546
