Rachel Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Rachel Lee, ARNP
Rachel Lee, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bellingham, WA.
Mt Baker Planned Parenthood, 1530 ELLIS ST, Bellingham, WA 98225, (360) 734-9095
Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Rachel Lee is a compassionate and highly competent provider. She has cared for me and my family over the years demonstrating knowledge of poorly understood chronic pain issues or acute concerns like when I broke my hand. Rachel is a healer with a holistic approach. She's a team player who works well with folks who are motivated to participate in their healthcare.
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
English
- English
NPI: 1578837480
Rachel Lee accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rachel Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rachel Lee works at
4 patients have reviewed Rachel Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel Lee.
