Rachel Kurecka, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rachel Kurecka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rachel Kurecka, PA-C
Overview
Rachel Kurecka, PA-C is a Neurology Specialist in Southington, CT. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus.
Rachel Kurecka works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group462 Queen St Ste 201, Southington, CT 06489 Directions (860) 628-3910
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rachel Kurecka?
About Rachel Kurecka, PA-C
- Neurology
- English
- 1538636154
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Rachel Kurecka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rachel Kurecka works at
Rachel Kurecka has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel Kurecka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachel Kurecka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachel Kurecka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.