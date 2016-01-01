See All Family Doctors in Flint, MI
Rachel Kennedy Icon-share Share Profile

Rachel Kennedy

Family Medicine
2 (5)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Rachel Kennedy is a Family Medicine Specialist in Flint, MI. 

Rachel Kennedy works at Genesys Health Systems in Flint, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Family Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Darla Murphy, MD
Dr. Darla Murphy, MD
6 (22)
View Profile
Dr. Antony Daros, DO
Dr. Antony Daros, DO
8 (16)
View Profile
Dr. Juliette Perzhinsky, MD
Dr. Juliette Perzhinsky, MD
6 (3)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Genesys Health Systems
    G3494 BEECHER RD, Flint, MI 48532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 309-9734
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Rachel Kennedy?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Rachel Kennedy
    How would you rate your experience with Rachel Kennedy?
    • Likelihood of recommending Rachel Kennedy to family and friends

    Rachel Kennedy's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Rachel Kennedy

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Rachel Kennedy.

    About Rachel Kennedy

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780078576
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rachel Kennedy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Rachel Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rachel Kennedy works at Genesys Health Systems in Flint, MI. View the full address on Rachel Kennedy’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Rachel Kennedy. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel Kennedy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachel Kennedy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachel Kennedy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Rachel Kennedy?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.