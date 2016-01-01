Rachel Kennedy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Rachel Kennedy
Offers telehealth
Rachel Kennedy is a Family Medicine Specialist in Flint, MI.
Genesys Health SystemsG3494 BEECHER RD, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 309-9734
- Aetna
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1780078576
Rachel Kennedy accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rachel Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Rachel Kennedy. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel Kennedy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachel Kennedy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachel Kennedy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.