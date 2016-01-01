Rachel Kaplan, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rachel Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rachel Kaplan, PA-C
Overview
Rachel Kaplan, PA-C is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Winston Salem, NC.
Rachel Kaplan works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Forsyth Internal Medicine1381 WESTGATE CENTER DR, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7883
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rachel Kaplan?
About Rachel Kaplan, PA-C
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English, French
- Female
- 1841711892
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Rachel Kaplan accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rachel Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rachel Kaplan works at
Rachel Kaplan speaks French.
Rachel Kaplan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel Kaplan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachel Kaplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachel Kaplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.