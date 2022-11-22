Rachel Ingebrigtsen, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rachel Ingebrigtsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rachel Ingebrigtsen, PA
Overview
Rachel Ingebrigtsen, PA is a Dermatology Physician Assistant in Fort Collins, CO.
Rachel Ingebrigtsen works at
Locations
-
1
Fort Collins Skin Clinic - Fort Collins - 1100 Poudre River Dr1100 Poudre River Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80524 Directions (970) 658-0999Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Dermatology of Northern Colorado - Fort Collins3726 S Timberline Rd Ste 101, Fort Collins, CO 80525 Directions (844) 986-3376Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rachel Ingebrigtsen?
Nice people, listened well
About Rachel Ingebrigtsen, PA
- Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Female
- 1164969648
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas
Frequently Asked Questions
Rachel Ingebrigtsen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Rachel Ingebrigtsen using Healthline FindCare.
Rachel Ingebrigtsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rachel Ingebrigtsen works at
40 patients have reviewed Rachel Ingebrigtsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel Ingebrigtsen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachel Ingebrigtsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachel Ingebrigtsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.