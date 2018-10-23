Rachel Hyde McGuinness, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rachel Hyde McGuinness is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rachel Hyde McGuinness, LMFT
Rachel Hyde McGuinness, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Norwich, CT.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 5 Town St, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 885-8485
- 2 567 Vauxhall Street Ext Ste 316, Waterford, CT 06385 Directions (860) 303-0336
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
I've been seeing Rachel for the last five years, and only have good things to say. She is willing to adjust her schedule to fits your needs and even come in on days she would normally have off. She takes the full 50 minutes with you, sometimes even more if you are in distress. She gives her undivided attention, and whilst being empathetic, will give constructive criticism. She is humorous and relatable, two important factors to making a therapy session more tolerable. Rachel is wonderful!
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1356472054
- Eastern Connecticut State University
