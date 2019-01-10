See All Nurse Practitioners in Boca Raton, FL
Rachel Huerta, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Rachel Huerta, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Boca Raton, FL. 

Rachel Huerta works at Direct Primary Care of Boca Raton in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Direct Primary Care of Boca Raton
    801 Meadows Rd Ste 111, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 530-2622
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Allergies
Anemia
Acne
Allergies
Anemia

Acne Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Rachel Huerta, ARNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1699052944
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Rachel Huerta, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rachel Huerta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Rachel Huerta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Rachel Huerta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Rachel Huerta works at Direct Primary Care of Boca Raton in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Rachel Huerta’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Rachel Huerta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel Huerta.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachel Huerta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachel Huerta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

