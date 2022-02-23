Rachel Hansen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Rachel Hansen, CNP
Overview
Rachel Hansen, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM.
Locations
Bhalachandra Kulkarni LLC12836 Lomas Blvd NE Ste D, Albuquerque, NM 87112 Directions (505) 298-0230
Ratings & Reviews
Rachel was very helpful. She answered every question and concern I had in terms that were easy to understand.
About Rachel Hansen, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Rachel Hansen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Rachel Hansen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel Hansen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachel Hansen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachel Hansen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.