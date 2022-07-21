Rachel Gordon, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rachel Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rachel Gordon, NP
Overview
Rachel Gordon, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ.
Locations
Theresa Lee Pima County Health Department1493 W Commerce Ct, Tucson, AZ 85746 Directions (520) 724-7900
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience! I will go back for PrEP . Recommend her.
About Rachel Gordon, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1780714477
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEMPHIS
Frequently Asked Questions
Rachel Gordon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Rachel Gordon accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rachel Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rachel Gordon works at
46 patients have reviewed Rachel Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel Gordon.
