Dr. Rachel Davis, OD
Overview
Dr. Rachel Davis, OD is an Optometrist in Asheville, NC.
Dr. Davis works at
Locations
Asheville Eye Associates8 Medical Park Dr, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 518-2205Monday8:00am - 1:00pmTuesday8:00am - 1:00pmWednesday8:00am - 1:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Asheville Eye Associates - Arden2001 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 518-2210Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Asheville Eye Associates - Sylva1196 Skyland Dr, Sylva, NC 28779 Directions (828) 258-1586Thursday9:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
she was nice
About Dr. Rachel Davis, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1841479391
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Davis using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis speaks Spanish.
183 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
